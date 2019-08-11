Saudi-led coalition hits zones that pose threat to Yemeni government: state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has attacked zones that pose a direct threat to a vital position belonging to the coalition-backed Yemeni government, Saudi state TV said on Sunday.

“This will be the first operation and would be followed by another if the coalition’s statement was not complied with,” state TV said. It did not give details of the operation.

The coalition has called for an immediate ceasefire in Aden, the seat of the internationally recognised government, and said it will use military force against anyone who violates it, Saudi state news agency (SPA) reported.