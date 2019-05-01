Saudi-led coalition attacks air base adjoining Sanaa's airport

ADEN (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has launched 13 air strikes targeting an air base adjoining Sanaa’s airport, residents told Reuters on Wednesday.

Al-Masirah TV, which is controlled by the Houthis, also said 13 air strikes targeted al-Dulaimi Air Base in Sanaa as well as Sanaa Airport.

There was no confirmation from the Saudi-led coalition, which said previously that Houthi forces were using the air base in the capital to launch drone and ballistic missile attacks.

“Planes have been flying for more than an hour, and sounds of violent explosions rocked the north of the city where the airport and the military base are located,” said one of the residents.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Sunni Muslim allies have been fighting since March 2015 against the Houthis, who drove the country’s internationally recognized government into exile in 2014.

The Houthis control much of north Yemen, including the capital Sanaa.

The war has devastated the country’s infrastructure and driven much of its population to the brink of famine