Arab League says death of Saleh risks "explosion" in Yemen - MENA

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League on Tuesday condemned the killing of Yemeni ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh saying his death threatened to cause an “explosion” in the Gulf country’s security situation, Egypt’s MENA state news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Yemen's then President Ali Abdullah Saleh points during an interview with selected media in Sanaa, May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah/File Photo

The Arab League’s general secretariat also condemned the Houthi movement which killed Saleh as a “terrorist organisation”, demanding that the international community view it as such.

“All means must be used to rid the Yemeni people of this nightmare,” it said, referring to the Houthis.