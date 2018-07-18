FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018 / 4:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Houthis attack ARAMCO refinery in Riyadh using drone: Houthi-run TV station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen said on Wednesday that one of its drones had attacked the Saudi state oil company ARAMCO’s refinery in Riyadh, according to Houthi-run al-Masira TV, based in Yemen.

“Our drone air forces have targeted the refinery of ARAMCO company in Riyadh,” a tweet on al-Masira account’s said.

Aramco earlier said its fire control teams and the Saudi civil defence had contained a limited fire that erupted in the early evening in a storage containers at the refinery.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Kevin Liffey

