DUBAI (Reuters) - A Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea was hit in a Houthi attack off Yemen’s main port city of Hodeidah, Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television reported on Tuesday, citing a statement from the Saudi-led coalition.

The Iran-aligned Houthi group said they had targeted a warship of the coalition in the Red Sea in response to an air strike in Yemen’s Hodeidah province on Monday.