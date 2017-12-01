FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yemen blockade needs to be fully wound down - UN aid chief
December 1, 2017 / 9:14 AM / 2 days ago

Yemen blockade needs to be fully wound down - UN aid chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Saudi-led military coalition must fully lift its blockade on Yemen, where 7 or 8 million are “right on the brink of famine”, U.N. humanitarian affairs chief Mark Lowcock said on Friday.

“That blockade has been partially wound down but not fully wound down. It needs to be fully wound down if we are to avoid an atrocious humanitarian tragedy involving the loss of millions of lives, the like of which the world has not seen for many decades,” he said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Alison Williams)

