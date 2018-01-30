Yemen separatists capture Aden, government confined to palace - residents

ADEN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Southern Yemeni separatists took control of the port city of Aden after two days of fighting, residents said on Tuesday, confining the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to the presidential palace.

They said forces loyal to the Southern Transitional Council, which is backed by the United Arab Emirates, a main component of the Saudi-led coalition, seized the last stronghold of its Presidential Protection forces rival in Dar Saad area in northern Aden on Tuesday after heavy fighting.

The Saudi-led coalition is battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement which controls most of northern Yemen.