Saudi-led coalition says confident Saleh's GPC to return to Arab fold

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Saturday it was confident that leaders of former Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh’s General People’s Congress Party (GPC) would return to the Arab fold.

Supporters of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh (pictured in poster) climb pillars of the Unknown Soldier Monument during a rally to mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of the General People's Congress party which is led by Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen August 24, 2017. Picture taken August 24, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

The comments, carried by the Saudi-owned Al-Hadath news channel, came after Saleh said he was ready to turn a new page with the coalition if it stopped what he described as its aggression on Yemen and lifted restrictions on transportation.

The coalition accuses Saleh of having betrayed his Arab neighbours by joining the Houthi-led forces they say are aligned with non-Arab Iran.