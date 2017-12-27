FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
December 27, 2017 / 10:36 AM / 2 days ago

France President Emmanuel Macron presses Saudi king to lift Yemen blockade - Elysee source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron called for a “complete lifting” of a blockade on Yemen in a telephone call with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Dec. 24, an Elysee source said on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (unseen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 22, 2017. REUTERS/Francois Mori/Pool

“The president expressed his strong concerns about the humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen and called on the Saudi king to lift completely the blockade to allow humanitarian aid and commercial goods to enter Yemen,” the source said.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said a week ago that it would keep the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah port - vital for aid - open for a month despite another missile attack against Riyadh, but it has kept up air raids.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
