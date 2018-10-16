FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

French citizen freed after being held by Yemeni Houthis

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Alain Goma, a French citizen who had been held captive in Yemen by Houthi forces, was freed on Tuesday, a statement from the French president’s offfice said.

In the statement, President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged the assistance of Saudi authorities and of Oman’s Sultan Qaboos bin Said al-Said in bringing about Goma’s release.

Goma had been in prison in the Yemen capital Sanaa, which is under Houthi control, after being transferred from the Red Sea port of Hodeidah, where his boat ran into difficulties in June.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Luke Baker

