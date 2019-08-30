Islamic State claims suicide bomb attack on separatist fighters in Yemen's Aden: Amaq

A man stands past the wreckage of government forces vehicles destroyed by UAE air strikes near Aden, Yemen, August 30, 2019. REUTERS/Fawaz Salman

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility for a suicide bomb attack in the Yemeni port of Aden that killed six southern separatist fighters on Friday, the militant group’s Amaq news agency said.

The attack was carried out by a militant on a motorcycle and targeted a patrol from the Security Belt group, part of a separatist front fighting Yemeni government forces for control of the major port city.

Aden has been the scene of a surge of fighting that has complicated efforts to end Yemen’s complex war.