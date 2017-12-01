U.N. aid chief declines to say if Yemen blockade is illegal

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. humanitarian aid chief Mark Lowcock declined to say on Friday if the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen was a breach of international law, but said there were laws of war and they needed to be respected.

“From the (U.N.) secretary-general down we’ve consistently called on all parties to uphold their obligations and we condemned flagrant breaches whenever they occur,” Lowcock said.

Pressed on the legality of the blockade, he said: “It is absolutely essential that people uphold their international obligations. Wars have rules and they need to be complied with.”