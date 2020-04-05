Houthis accused of attacking oil pumping station in Yemen's Ma'rib - SPA

DUBAI (Reuters) - The oil ministry of the internationally-recognized, Saudi-backed government in Yemen said on Sunday the Iran-aligned Houthi group had attacked an oil pipeline pumping station in the province of Ma’rib, the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The pipeline is operated by the Safer oil company, owned by the Yemeni government, SPA said, without giving details on the attack, but there has been no oil pumped through that pipeline for years.

Yemen’s oil output has collapsed since 2015 when a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen’s war to try to restore the government of Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to power after it was ousted by the Houthis from power in Sanaa.

A spokesman for the Houthi group was not immediately reachable for comment.