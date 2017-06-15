One wounded in missile attack on UAE ship off Yemen coast -SPA

DUBAI, June 15 (Reuters) - Houthi militants attacked a United Arab Emirates ship off the coast of Yemen, wounding one crew member, Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Thursday.

"A UAE ship was attacked by a missile fired by the Houthi militias, causing no damage to the ship. ... One crew member was injured," SPA said, citing a statement by the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen.

The ship was attacked upon its departure from the Yemeni port of Al-Mokha, SPA said. The Red Sea port of Al-Mokha is close to the Bab al-Mandab shipping lane through which much of the world's oil passes. (Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; Writing by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Leslie Adler)