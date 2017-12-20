FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi-led coalition to allow cranes into Yemen's Hodeidah port
#World News
December 20, 2017 / 7:15 PM / 5 days ago

Saudi-led coalition to allow cranes into Yemen's Hodeidah port

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition will allow four cranes into the Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah to boost humanitarian aid deliveries into wartorn Yemen, the Saudi ambassador to Sanaa said on Wednesday.

Saudi-led forces blocked the port for more than three weeks last month in response to Houthi missile attacks, adding to food shortages in Yemen. A coalition spokesman said on Wednesday the Houthis had fired 83 ballistic missiles towards the kingdom since the war started in 2015.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
