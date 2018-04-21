Red Cross says employee killed in Yemen

GENEVA/ADEN (Reuters) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Saturday one of its employees has been killed in a shooting in Yemen.

It made the announcement on its official twitter page, and said it was trying to find out more information about the incident.

Yemeni officials told Reuters the dead person was Hanna Lahoud, a Lebanese national, who was killed in the city of Taiz by unknown gunmen who opened fire on a car.

A Saudi-led military coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-allied Houthi rebels.

Iran has denied supplying weapons to the Houthis. The war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than two million and driven the country to the verge of famine.