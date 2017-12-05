FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toll in Sanaa fighting rises to 234 killed, 400 wounded - ICRC
Sections
Featured
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Live
Market Jockey
Sensex jumps over 200 points, Nifty breaks above 10,100 level
Arabs, Europe, U.N. reject Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Middle East
Arabs, Europe, U.N. reject Jerusalem as Israeli capital
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
EDITOR'S PICKS
Cambodia's 'Chinese' resort city
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 2 days ago

Toll in Sanaa fighting rises to 234 killed, 400 wounded - ICRC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The toll in fighting in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa in nearly a week has risen to 234 killed and 400 wounded, including 383 severely injured, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

People stand near damaged cars on a street where Houthi fighters recently clashed with forces loyal to Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, Yemen December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Robert Mardini, ICRC regional director for the Middle East, also said in a tweet: “Our @ICRC_ye teams are now doing all they can to supply hospitals with medicines, surgical materials and fuel.”

The ICRC said on Monday that there were at least 125 killed and 238 wounded in the clashes. Sanaa was quiet on Tuesday after five days of fighting that culminated in the death of ex-President Ali Abdullah Saleh, and U.N. and Red Cross flights have landed at the airport, the United Nations said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.