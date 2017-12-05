Saleh's son vows to "confront enemies of the homeland" - statement

DUBAI (Reuters) - The son of Yemen’s former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed on Monday, vowed to “confront enemies of the homeland”, according to a written statement received on Tuesday.

Ahmed Ali, a former commander of Yemen’s elite Republican Guards, said in the statement sent by an aide to Reuters that his father had died at his house, while carrying his weapon.

Referring to the Iran-aligend Houthi group which killed his father, Ahmed Ali said he would “confront the enemies of the homeland and humanity, who are trying to obliterate its identity and its gains and to humiliate Yemen and Yemenis”.