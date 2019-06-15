Saudi-led coalition in Yemen strikes Houthi positions in Sanaa - Saudi state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has targeted military positions in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, including air-defence systems, Saudi state TV said on Saturday.

The assaults followed a missile attack by the Iran-aligned Houthis on Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport on Wednesday that Saudi authorities said wounded 26 people. On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s air defence forces intercepted five drones launched by Houthis at Abha airport and the city of Khamis Mushait, a Saudi-led coalition spokesman said.