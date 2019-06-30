Saudi-led coalition says intercepted Houthi drone launched at Jizan airport

CAIRO (Reuters) - Saudi-led coalition forces intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis at Jizan airport in southern Saudi Arabia, a coalition spokesman said on Saturday.

Houthi-run Masirah TV reported earlier that the Iran-aligned movement had carried out drone attacks on military positions and aircraft hangars at the airport.

“The attack has not achieved any of its targets and the drone has been destroyed,” the coalition spokesman said in a statement released by the Saudi Press Agency.