Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched at kingdom

CAIRO (Reuters) - A Saudi-led military coalition said on Saturday it had intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi group at targets in the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

“The drones were destroyed in air space,” a coalition statement said.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who are fighting the coalition in Yemen, have repeatedly launched attacks against targets in neighbouring Saudi Arabia. A TV station run by the Houthis reported earlier that the drone attacks had hit targets in in southern Saudi Arabia.