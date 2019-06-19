World News
June 19, 2019 / 8:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Yemen's Houthis say they struck power station in Saudi's Jizan province - Al Masirah TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis said on Wednesday that they struck a power station in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shuqaiq city, in Jizan province, with a cruise missile, the group’s Al Masirah TV said.

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jonathan Oatis

