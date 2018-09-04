FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2018 / 1:59 PM / Updated an hour ago

Spain confirms report it has halted sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A Spanish Defence Ministry spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday a media report that Spain has halted the sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia amid concerns about their use in a conflict in Yemen.

Spanish broadcaster Cadena Ser reported the Defence Ministry had started a process to cancel a contract signed between Spain and Saudi Arabia in 2015 to sell 400 laser-guided bombs, and would pay back 9.2 million euros already paid for the material.

The broadcaster added the bombs would have been used in Yemen.

“We confirm the news,” a spokeswoman for the ministry said, declining to give any further details.

Amnesty International and other campaigners have denounced Western arms sales to Saudi Arabia and its allies in a deadly conflict in Yemen.

Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
