Yemen's Houthis say footage shows attack on Saudi border frontline

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Sunday broadcast footage it said was of a major attack near the border with Saudi Arabia’s southern region of Najran, adding that the images showed armoured vehicles hit by blasts and surrendering fighters.

Saudi Arabia has not yet responded to the Houthi claim made on Saturday that they carried out the attack. Reuters could not independently verify the footage or claims broadcast on Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.