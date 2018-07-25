Yemen's Houthis hit Saudi oil tanker causing slight damage: Saudi TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement attacked a Saudi oil tanker in the Red Sea, causing slight damage, Saudi state television quoted the Saudi-led coalition as saying on Wednesday.

The statement followed an earlier claim by Houthi-run Al Masirah TV that the group had targeted a Saudi Arabian warship off the western coast of Yemen.

“The Saudi oil tanker was subjected to slight damage due to the attack by the Houthi militia,” Saudi state media said.