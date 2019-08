United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed called on Saturday for an end to the military escalation in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, the UAE official news agency WAM reported.