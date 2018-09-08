FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 8, 2018 / 7:36 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Houthis not expected at Yemen peace talks, government leaving: diplomat, official

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi group is not expected at U.N.-brokered talks in Geneva to end the country’s three-year war and the Yemeni government delegation will leave on Saturday, a diplomat and a delegation official told Reuters.

“There are no expectations the Houthis are coming,” the diplomat said on Saturday. “The government delegation is leaving today,” the Yemeni government delegation official said.

Martin Griffiths, the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen who set up the talks, the first in three years, is due to hold a news conference at 0800 GMT.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

