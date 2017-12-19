FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
December 19, 2017 / 10:27 AM / a day ago

Saudi-led air strikes kill 136 civilians in Yemen - UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Air strikes by the Saudi-led military coalition in Yemen have killed at least 136 civilians and non-combatants since December 6, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a regular U.N. briefing on Tuesday.

Incidents verified by the U.N. included seven air strikes that hit a prison in the Shaub district of Sanaa on Dec. 13, killing at least 45 detainees thought to be loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi who is supported by Saudi Arabia. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

