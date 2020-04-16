U.N. Yemen envoy expects warring parties to agree truce in 'immediate future'

United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths, gestures during his visit, in Marib, Yemen March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Ali Owidha/Files

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths said on Thursday he expects the warring parties to formally adopt “in the immediate future” agreements on a nationwide ceasefire, key economic and humanitarian measures and a resumption of political talks.

Griffiths said he has been negotiating with the parties on the texts for the past two weeks. “We expect them to agree on and formally adopt these agreements in the immediate future,” he told the U.N. Security Council.