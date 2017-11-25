FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UN aid workers return to Yemen on first flight to Sanaa - U.N.
Sections
Featured
Gujarat election to be next trigger
India Markets Weekahead
Gujarat election to be next trigger
Back from the dead in Mumbai
26/11 Attacks
Back from the dead in Mumbai
Malaria outbreak in drug-short Venezuela
Editor's picks
Malaria outbreak in drug-short Venezuela
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
November 25, 2017 / 8:39 AM / a day ago

UN aid workers return to Yemen on first flight to Sanaa - U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A flight carrying humanitarian aid workers landed in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa on Saturday, the first after a nearly three week blockade imposed by the Saudi-led military coalition, an official of the U.N.’s World Food Programme (WFP) said.

“First plane landed in Sanaa this morning with humanitarian aid workers,” Abeer Etefa, WFP regional spokeswoman told Reuters in an email on Saturday.

The coalition fighting the armed Houthi movement in Yemen said on Wednesday it would allow aid in through the Red Sea ports of Hodeidah and Salif, as well as U.N. flights to Sanaa, but there has been no confirmation of any aid deliveries yet. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Alexander Smith)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.