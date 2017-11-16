GENEVA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The heads of three U.N. agencies issued a fresh plea on Thursday for the Saudi-led military coalition to lift its blockade on Yemen, saying that without aid shipments “untold thousands of innocent victims, among them many children, will die”.

One million children are at risk from a fast-spreading diphtheria outbreak, and even if the blockade is only partially lifted, an additional 3.2 million people will be pushed into hunger, the heads of the World Food Programme, UNICEF and the World Health Organization said in the joint statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Toby Chopra)