Yemen set to run out of fuel and vaccine in a month: UNICEF
November 10, 2017 / 9:58 AM / in 2 days

Yemen set to run out of fuel and vaccine in a month: UNICEF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Yemen’s stocks of fuel will last until the end of November and stocks of vaccines run out in one month if a Saudi-led military coalition does not allow aid into Hodeidah port and the Sanaa airport, UNICEF’s representative in the country said on Friday.

A girl is being treated at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen November 4, 2017. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Meritxell Relano, speaking by phone to reporters in Geneva, said fuel prices had risen 60 percent because of the shortage and there were urgent concerns about a diphtheria outbreak, as well as food shortages because of the port closure.

