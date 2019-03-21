US envoy blames stalled Yemen peace deal on Houthi "delays"

Matthew Tueller testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

ADEN (Reuters) - The U.S. ambassador to Yemen blamed on Thursday the Iran-aligned Houthi movement for the stalling of a U.N.-led peace deal in the main port of Hodeidah and said the group’s weapons pose a threat to regional countries.

Ambassador Matthew Tueller told a televised press conference in the southern port of Aden that although the United States was “greatly frustrated” by what he said were delays and stalling in implementing accords by the Houthis, Washington had not given up hope that pacts reached at peace talks last December would be implemented.