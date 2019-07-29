Air raids kill more than 10 in Yemen: medical source, Houthi media

ADEN (Reuters) - Air strikes killed more than 10 civilians including children in a market in Yemen’s Saada province on Monday, a medical source and Houthi-run media reported.

The manager of the local Al Jomhouri hospital, Saleh Qorban, told Reuters 13 people were killed and 23 injured in air strikes in Qatabir district conducted by a Saudi-led coalition battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement in Yemen.

“There are two children among the martyrs and 11 children among those injured,” Qorban said.

Al Masirah TV said on Twitter that more than 10 civilians had been killed in the strikes.

The spokesman for the coalition did not immediately respond to a request for comment and there was no confirmation from the alliance or Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabia is leading the Western-backed Sunni Muslim alliance that intervened in Yemen in 2015 to try to restore the internationally recognised government, which was ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by the Houthis in late 2014.

The movement has stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities, and the coalition has responded with air strikes on Houthi targets, mostly around Sanaa.

In August 2018, coalition air strikes killed dozens of people, including children traveling on a bus, through a market in Saada in an attack that the alliance later said was unjustified.

Human rights groups have criticized Western countries that provide arms and intelligence to the coalition over air strikes that have killed civilians at hospitals, schools and markets.

The coalition says it does not intentionally target civilians in the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine.