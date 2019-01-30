De-miners come under fire trying to access grain stores in Yemen's Hodeidah

ADEN (Reuters) - A de-mining team came under attack while trying to clear access to grain silos in Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah, a lifeline for millions facing starvation, with both parties to the conflict accusing the other of opening fire late on Tuesday.

The Houthi movement said one of its members was killed when a de-mining team was fired upon by the Saudi-led coalition. The internationally recognised Yemeni government said Houthis fired on a U.N.-backed team trying to reach the mills.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has since September been unable to access the Red Sea Mills, where 51,000 tonnes of U.N. wheat is stored - enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month.

The United Nations was not immediately available for comment. The WFP said it was aware of the reports but declined to comment further.

The grain storage and milling facility is located at a frontline flashpoint on the eastern outskirts of the city. Last week, two silos were damaged by fire caused by suspected mortar shelling.