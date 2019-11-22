Saudi-led coalition air strikes in Yemen down 80%: U.N. envoy

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths told the U.N. Security Council on Friday that the number of air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition battling Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen has dropped nearly 80% in the last two weeks.

“In what is perhaps an even more important sign that something is changing in Yemen ... In the last two weeks the rate has dramatically reduced: there were almost 80% fewer airstrikes nationwide than in the two weeks prior,” he said.