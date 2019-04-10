Saudi led coalition strikes Yemen's capital: Ekhbariya TV

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen struck Houthi targets in the capital Sanna, Saudi state TV Ekhbariya reported early on Wednesday.

The coalition said the strikes targeted a Houthi drones manufacturing plant and a store containing launch pads. There were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.

Saudi Arabia is leading a coalition that has been fighting the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement in neighboring Yemen since March 2015, after the movement drove Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi into exile.