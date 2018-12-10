Yemen's foreign minister says does not accept U.N. peacekeeping mission in Hodeidah port city

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s port city of Hodeidah should come under the control of the Saudi-backed government, Yemen’s foreign minister told Reuters on Monday, adding that his government is only willing to accept a role for the United Nations in overseeing the harbour.

Khalid al Yamani, who is also the head of the internationally recognized government’s delegation to the peace talks in Sweden with the Houthis, said they are willing to accept that the Hodeidah port’s revenues stay in the city’s branch of the central bank.