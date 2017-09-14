Yemen's Houthi leader says could target Saudi oil tankers if Hodeida attacked

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdel-Malek al-Houthi said on Thursday his group could target Saudi oil tankers should Saudi Arabia attack Yemen’s main port at Hodeida.

“We could target Saudi oil tankers and we could do anything, we have not done this before,” he said.

In a televised speech, the leader also said his group’s ballistic missiles were capable of reaching the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi and anywhere inside Saudi Arabia.

It was unclear whether the Houthi group has the capability to carry out its threats. (Writing By Maha El Dahan; Editing by Toby Chopra)