November 29, 2019 / 7:09 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Yemen's Houthis say they shot down Saudi helicopter, pilots killed - spokesman

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemen’s Houthi movement said it shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter near the border with Saudi Arabia on Friday, killing its two pilots.

“A Saudi Apache helicopter was shot down by a surface-to-air missile... and its two pilots were killed as it was completely burned,” the group’s military spokesman, Yahya Assiri, said in a Twitter post.

There was no immediate confirmation from a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the group for more than four years.

Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Alex Richardson

