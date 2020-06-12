World News
June 12, 2020 / 9:58 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Funding gaps jeopardise aid in Yemen as COVID-19 spreads - UN

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - United Nations aid agencies voiced alarm on Friday at the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen as COVID-19 spreads and a lack of funding jeopardises life-saving programmes.

“More than 30 of the 41 U.N.-supported programmes in Yemen will close in the coming weeks if additional funds are not secured,” U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville told a U.N. briefing in Geneva.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), said that of the $1.35 billion pledged for Yemen in early June — $1 billion short of the target — only 47% of promised funds have been received.

“Unless UNICEF receives $30 million by the end of June, water, sanitation and hygiene services will start shutting down for 4 million people in July,” Marixie Mercado of the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said. Only 10% of $53 million it seeks for COVID operations has been received, reducing its ability to provide protective equipment and medical supplies, she added.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below