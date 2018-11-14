Yes Bank chairman Ashok Chawla resigns

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside a Yes Bank branch at its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

(Reuters) - Yes Bank said on Wednesday its non-executive independent chairman, Ashok Chawla, was resigning from the bank’s board, effective immediately.

The bank will name a new chairman near-term, subject to an approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank said in a statement.

The RBI said last month that the retail bank should appoint a successor to Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor by Feb. 1, 2019, after uncertainty around his succession plans.