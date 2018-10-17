Yes Bank says RBI reaffirmed CEO Rana Kapoor's successor to be appointed by Feb. 1

(Reuters) - India's Yes Bank Ltd on Wednesday said bit.ly/2P3uCCb the Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to chief executive officer Rana Kapoor should be appointed by February 1, 2019.

Yes Bank Chief Executive and Managing Director Rana Kapoor addresses a gathering during the concluding ceremony of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar in Gujarat January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

The private sector lender’s appointed committee is targeting to complete the recruitment process latest by mid December 2018, it added.

Yes Bank had earlier said it would seek the central bank’s approval to extend Kapoor’s term beyond January since it needed more time to identify and groom a successor, after RBI trimmed his term despite shareholders giving a nod to extend it for three more years.