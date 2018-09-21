Yes Bank tanks after RBI trims CEO Rana Kapoor's term

(Reuters) - Shares of Yes Bank Ltd plummeted on Friday and were on track for their worst day since market debut after the Reserve Bank of India curtailed Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor’s term until Jan. 31, 2019.

Employees enter a Yes Bank branch at its headquarters in Mumbai, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The stock plunged as much as 31.7 percent to 287.30 rupees, with more than 105 million shares changing hands - over 5 times their 30-day average volume.

RBI and Yes Bank did not immediately respond to request for comment.