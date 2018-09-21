FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2018 / 4:37 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Yes Bank tanks after RBI trims CEO Rana Kapoor's term

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of Yes Bank Ltd plummeted on Friday and were on track for their worst day since market debut after the Reserve Bank of India curtailed Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor’s term until Jan. 31, 2019.

Employees enter a Yes Bank branch at its headquarters in Mumbai, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

The stock plunged as much as 31.7 percent to 287.30 rupees, with more than 105 million shares changing hands - over 5 times their 30-day average volume.

RBI and Yes Bank did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Reporting by Sharnya G in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
