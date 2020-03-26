Yes Bank to raise up to 50 billion rupees after government-led rescue

A customer tries to look into a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd said on Thursday it was looking to raise up to 50 billion rupees ($665.88 million) in an effort to shore up its capital base after a government-led rescue of the private sector lender.

India earlier this month approved a rescue plan, which saw State Bank of India, the country’s largest public lender, take a 49% stake in Yes Bank after the central bank placed the lender under a moratorium on March 5.

The bank resumed normal operations on March 18.

($1 = 75.0890 Indian rupees)