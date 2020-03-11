Money News
Deal with bondholders opposed to rescue plan 'in process' - Yes Bank administrator

FILE PHOTO: A customer tries to look into a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - A deal with some bondholders of Yes Bank who have opposed a state-led rescue is being discussed, the bank’s administrator said on Wednesday, a move that could clear the way for a restructuring of the troubled lender.

“We are in the process,” Prashant Kumar, the administrator, told Reuters, adding he hoped a deal would be reached later on Wednesday or on Thursday. He declined to provide details of the agreement under negotiation.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Abhirup Roy and Louise Heavens

