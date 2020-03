FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside a Yes Bank branch at its headquarters in Mumbai, India January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India’s central bank said on Monday it would step in to provide liquidity to troubled Indian lender Yes Bank, if needed.

If needed, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will step in to provide necessary liquidity to Yes Bank, central bank governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press briefing on Monday, adding that there was no reason for depositors to rush to withdraw funds from the bank.