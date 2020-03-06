Timeline: RBI takes control of bad loan-burdened Yes Bank

(Reuters) - India’s central bank took control of the country’s fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank on Thursday and imposed limits on withdrawals, spreading confusion and fear among account holders.

People wait outside a Yes Bank branch to withdraw their money in Ahmedabad, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

Shares of Yes Bank, which traded at 404 rupees at its peak in August 2019, fell to a record low of 5.65 rupees on Friday, with the stock plunging nearly 85%. The fall wiped out 79.43 billion rupees ($1.08 billion) from Yes Bank’s market value.

Here’s a look at the events leading up to the Reserve Bank of India’s move:

Sept. 19, 2018 - RBI refuses to give Chief Executive Officer Rana Kapoor an extension to his term - Kapoor to step down by end of January 2019

Nov. 27 - Moody’s cuts bank’s foreign currency issuer rating; changes outlook to ‘negative’ from ‘stable’ citing concerns over corporate governance

Jan. 24, 2019 - Yes Bank hires the head of Deutsche Bank India Ravneet Gill as its new CEO

Feb. 13 - Yes Bank says RBI observed no divergences from central bank norms in the bank’s asset classification and provisioning

April 8 - Pressed for capital, Yes Bank says it will consider raising funds by issuing shares and debt securities

April 26 - Rising levels of bad loans trigger Yes Bank’s first-ever quarterly loss; Macquarie Research double-downgrades stock to ‘underperform’, stock tanks 30% on next trading day

May 14 - RBI appoints ex-central bank Deputy Governor R. Gandhi as additional director to Yes Bank’s board - a rare move signalling an increased level of scrutiny on the lender

July 17 - Yes Bank reports 91% drop in first-quarter profit, as provisions surge and asset quality deteriorates sharply; gross bad loan ratio stood at 5.01%

Sept. 10 - Yes Bank CEO Gill says lender is close to securing a deal to sell a minority stake to a global technology company to help boost its capital

Oct. 3 - CEO Gill says bank is in talks with private equity firms, strategic investors and family offices to raise additional capital

Oct. 31 - Yes Bank gets binding investment offer of $1.2 billion from global investor, sends stock 39% higher

Nov. 1 - Yes Bank reports bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter, as bad loan ratio deteriorates to 7.39% and provisions swell to 13.36 billion rupees

Nov. 29 - Yes Bank says it aims to raise up to $2 billion in a massive issue of new shares to institutional investors and family offices; says it is in talks to sell shares worth $1.2 billion to Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings, which he backs

Jan. 10, 2020 - Yes Bank rejects Braich’s investment, says will launch a $1.4 billion share sale, after a board member’s resignation casts more doubt on the lender’s future

Feb. 12 - The lender says it will delay disclosing its October-December earnings by at least a month, and that it was in talks with potential investors for a cash infusion

Feb. 12 - Bank says it received non-binding expressions of interest from JC Flowers, Tilden Park Capital Management, OHA (UK) and Silver Point Capital.

March 5 - India places Yes Bank under moratorium, with RBI taking over from its board for 30 days and imposing limits on withdrawals to protect depositors