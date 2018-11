A watchman steps out of a Yes Bank branch in Mumbai, September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

(Reuters) - Yes Bank Ltd, India's fifth largest private-sector lender by assets, said on Wednesday it was not involved with the fund management of its promoter firms YES Capital (India) Pvt Ltd and Morgan Credits Pvt Ltd. reut.rs/2E49Ddm

The statement was in response to an Economic Times report on Wednesday which said these promoter firms routed debt money as equity into private finance companies.