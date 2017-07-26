FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Yes Bank first-quarter net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Pakistan
Ousted PM Sharif starts defiant 'caravan' to hometown
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
July 26, 2017 / 8:59 AM / 14 days ago

Yes Bank first-quarter net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A security guard stands outside a closed Yes Bank branch in New Delhi, India, November 9, 2016.Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

REUTERS - Yes Bank (YESB.NS) reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Net profit rose to 9.66 billion rupees ($150.00 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from 7.32 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's fifth-biggest private-sector lender by assets said on Wednesday. bit.ly/2tY8J8V

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of 9.56 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans fell to 0.97 percent at end-June from 1.52 percent at March-end.

Yes Bank shares were trading 3 percent higher after the results in Sensex that was 0.36 percent up.

($1 = 64.4000 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.